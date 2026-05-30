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Lucas Giolito News: Gets early hook Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Giolito came away with a no-decision in Friday's 7-5 win over the Nationals, surrendering four runs on five hits and four walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out one.

Facing the team he made his big-league debut with back in 2016, Giolito struggled right from the jump, serving up homers to Curtis Mead in the first inning and Keibert Ruiz in the second before getting lifted after 77 pitches (41 strikes). Giolito won his first two starts of the year after not signing with the Padres until late April, but through his first 12.2 innings in 2026 he's stumbled to a 4.97 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 6:12 K:BB. The veteran righty will try to rebound in his next outing, which is set to come on the road next week in Philadelphia.

Lucas Giolito
San Diego Padres
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