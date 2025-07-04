Lucas Giolito News: Goes 7.2 innings in win

Giolito (5-1) earned the win against the Nationals on Friday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over 7.2 innings.

Giolito allowed a run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning but was otherwise dominant, throwing 75 strikes on a season-high 108 pitches. It was the 30-year-old's deepest outing of the season, and he's now yielded just three earned runs across five straight quality starts dating back to June 10. He'll take a 3.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 58:21 K:BB across 66.1 innings into a favorable matchup with the Rockies next week.