Giolito threw just 53 of 94 pitches for strikes. He struggled in the second inning after an error allowed the Diamondbacks to put together a three-run rally, and that was enough to sink the Red Sox in what ended up being a 5-1 contest. Prior to Saturday, Giolito had allowed just five runs over his previous four starts, covering 25 innings in that span. While he's had a few shaky outings this season, this was just his third loss and his first since July 18 versus the Cubs. The 31-year-old has maintained a 3.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 107:46 K:BB through 130.1 innings over 23 starts. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Yankees.