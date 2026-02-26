Lucas Giolito headshot

Lucas Giolito News: Has limited market

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Giolito is not getting much interest as a free agent, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Despite some of the typical attrition among starting pitchers around the league this spring, Giolito remains a free agent without much prospect of landing a deal. Rosenthal specifically explained Atlanta's lack of interest despite injuries to Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) and Hurston Waldrep (elbow), suggesting the team would rather give players already on the roster without minor-league options remaining the chance to make the roster. Rosenthal also speculated that Giolito is seeking at least $10 million per season in a deal, though that request could come down as the regular season starts in less than one month.

