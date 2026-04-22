Lucas Giolito News: Inks one-year deal with Padres

The Padres signed Giolito to a one-year contract Wednesday.

He'll earn a prorated $3 million, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The deal also includes a mutual option for 2027 that could feature a sizable buyout. Giolito posted a 3.41 ERA and 121:56 K:BB over 145 regular-season innings for the Red Sox in 2025. Elbow soreness prevented Giolito from being available for the postseason, but he had a normal offseason throwing program and said earlier this month on Audacy's Baseball Isn't Boring podcast that he's been maintaining a pitch count of around 75 during live batting practice sessions. Per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, Giolito will be assigned to Single-A Lake Elsinore, where he will knock off some rust before eventually joining the San Diego rotation.