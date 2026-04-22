Lucas Giolito headshot

Lucas Giolito News: Inks one-year deal with Padres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 10:20am

The Padres signed Giolito to a one-year contract Wednesday.

He'll earn a prorated $3 million, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The deal also includes a mutual option for 2027 that could feature a sizable buyout. Giolito posted a 3.41 ERA and 121:56 K:BB over 145 regular-season innings for the Red Sox in 2025. Elbow soreness prevented Giolito from being available for the postseason, but he had a normal offseason throwing program and said earlier this month on Audacy's Baseball Isn't Boring podcast that he's been maintaining a pitch count of around 75 during live batting practice sessions. Per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, Giolito will be assigned to Single-A Lake Elsinore, where he will knock off some rust before eventually joining the San Diego rotation.

Lucas Giolito
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Giolito See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Giolito See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
55 days ago
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
91 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
96 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
211 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 23
Author Image
Chris Bennett
211 days ago