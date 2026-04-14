Lucas Giolito News: Interest from Cubs, Padres
The Cubs and Padres are interested in potentially signing Giolito, Patrick Mooney, Ken Rosenthal, Dennis Lin and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.
The right-hander was unable to land a contract during the offseason after posting a 3.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 121:56 K:BB across 145 regular-season innings with Boston last year. The numbers look solid on the surface, but his xERA (5.06), xBA (.265) and average exit velocity allowed (90.3 mph) all ranked in the 22nd percentile or worse. If he does reach a deal, Giolito will need at least a few weeks to build up to game readiness.
Lucas Giolito
Free Agent
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