Lucas Giolito News: Keeping stamina up
Giolito said Friday on "Audacy's Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast that he's been maintaining a pitch count of around 75 during live batting practice sessions.
Giolito remains unsigned but is keeping his stamina up so that when/if he does sign, it won't take him long to be game-ready. The 31-year-old posted a 3.41 ERA and 121:56 K:BB over 145 regular-season innings for the Red Sox in 2025. Elbow soreness prevented Giolito from being available for the postseason, but he had a normal offseason throwing program and could sign at any time with a club in need of a rotation reinforcement.
Lucas Giolito
Free Agent
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