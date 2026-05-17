Lucas Giolito News: Promoted for season debut
The Padres recalled Giolito from Triple-A El Paso to start Sunday's game against the Mariners.
After making four starts in the minor leagues, Giolito is ready to make his 2026 major-league debut for the Padres. The right-hander built up to 74 pitches over six innings during his last outing with Double-A San Antonio, so he shouldn't have significant workload limitations in his first outing for San Diego. Giolito posted a 3.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 121:56 K:BB across 145 regular-season innings with the Red Sox last season, but he was unable to land a contract for 2026 until signing with the Friars in late April.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Giolito See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week21 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club80 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Giolito See More