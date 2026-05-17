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Lucas Giolito News: Promoted for season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

The Padres recalled Giolito from Triple-A El Paso to start Sunday's game against the Mariners.

After making four starts in the minor leagues, Giolito is ready to make his 2026 major-league debut for the Padres. The right-hander built up to 74 pitches over six innings during his last outing with Double-A San Antonio, so he shouldn't have significant workload limitations in his first outing for San Diego. Giolito posted a 3.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 121:56 K:BB across 145 regular-season innings with the Red Sox last season, but he was unable to land a contract for 2026 until signing with the Friars in late April.

Lucas Giolito
San Diego Padres
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