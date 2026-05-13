Lucas Giolito News: Team debut expected this weekend
Giolito is expected to enter the Padres' rotation this weekend in Seattle, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
He will likely take over Matt Waldron's spot in the San Diego rotation. After not signing until late April, Giolito has been pitching in the minors to sharpen up. He looked excellent his last time out Sunday with Double-A San Antonio, striking out three over six innings of one-run ball. Giolito has been pitching on four days' rest in the minors, so he could join the Padres' rotation as soon as Friday, but if the club doesn't want to push Randy Vasquez back, Giolito turn would come Saturday or Sunday. He threw 74 pitches Sunday, so Giolito might have less than a full workload at his disposal versus the Mariners.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Giolito See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week17 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club76 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions112 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Giolito See More