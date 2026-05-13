Lucas Giolito News: Team debut expected this weekend

Giolito is expected to enter the Padres' rotation this weekend in Seattle, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

He will likely take over Matt Waldron's spot in the San Diego rotation. After not signing until late April, Giolito has been pitching in the minors to sharpen up. He looked excellent his last time out Sunday with Double-A San Antonio, striking out three over six innings of one-run ball. Giolito has been pitching on four days' rest in the minors, so he could join the Padres' rotation as soon as Friday, but if the club doesn't want to push Randy Vasquez back, Giolito turn would come Saturday or Sunday. He threw 74 pitches Sunday, so Giolito might have less than a full workload at his disposal versus the Mariners.