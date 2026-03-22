Lucas Sims News: Back with South Siders
Sims and the White Sox agreed on a minor-league contract Sunday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Sims was let go by Chicago on Friday, but he has now returned to the team. The right-hander has tossed five scoreless innings while recording seven strikeouts over five appearances with the White Sox so far during spring training.
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