Lucas Sims headshot

Lucas Sims News: Cut loose by White Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

The White Sox released Sims on Friday.

The right-hander joined Chicago as a non-roster invitee in January and tossed four scoreless frames during spring training, but he was unable to win a spot on the Opening Day roster. Sims, who surrendered 19 runs across 12.1 innings with Washington last year, will now return to the open market.

Lucas Sims
 Free Agent
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