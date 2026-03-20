Lucas Sims News: Cut loose by White Sox
The White Sox released Sims on Friday.
The right-hander joined Chicago as a non-roster invitee in January and tossed four scoreless frames during spring training, but he was unable to win a spot on the Opening Day roster. Sims, who surrendered 19 runs across 12.1 innings with Washington last year, will now return to the open market.
Lucas Sims
Free Agent
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