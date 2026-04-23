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Lucas Sims News: DFA'd by ChiSox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Sims was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Thursday.

Sims has pitched in nine games out of Chicago's bullpen and has registered a 4.50 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB across 10 innings. With Sims jettisoned from the 40-man roster, the White Sox selected Tyler Davis' contract from Triple-A Charlotte.

Lucas Sims
Chicago White Sox
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