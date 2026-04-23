Lucas Sims News: DFA'd by ChiSox
Sims was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Thursday.
Sims has pitched in nine games out of Chicago's bullpen and has registered a 4.50 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB across 10 innings. With Sims jettisoned from the 40-man roster, the White Sox selected Tyler Davis' contract from Triple-A Charlotte.
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