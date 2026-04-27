Lucas Sims News: Elects free agency

Sims elected to become a free agent Saturday.

Sims passed through waivers unclaimed after being removed from the White Sox' 40-man roster and has exercised his right to free agency. The veteran reliever could wind up re-signing with Chicago on a minor-league deal, but he's now free to link up with any team. Sims posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB across 10 innings with the White Sox before losing his roster spot.