Lucas Sims News: Elects free agency
Sims elected to become a free agent Saturday.
Sims passed through waivers unclaimed after being removed from the White Sox' 40-man roster and has exercised his right to free agency. The veteran reliever could wind up re-signing with Chicago on a minor-league deal, but he's now free to link up with any team. Sims posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB across 10 innings with the White Sox before losing his roster spot.
Lucas Sims
Free Agent
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