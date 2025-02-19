Lucas Sims News: Joins club on MLB deal

Sims agreed Wednesday with the Nationals on a one-year deal, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

After non-tendering Kyle Finnegan following a 38-save season in 2024, the back end of the Washington bullpen is unsettled, so Sims might have the opportunity to earn a high-leverage role if he impresses during the spring. The 31-year-old owns a 26.9 percent strikeout rate over 306 career innings, but a similarly high walk rate (12.1 percent) has thus far prevented him from gaining a full-time look as a closer. He's notched just 12 saves over parts of eight big-league seasons.