Lucas Spence News: Included in Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Spence (neck) will start in left field and bat seventh in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Spence will check back into the Astros' spring lineup after a neck issue and kept him out of action since Tuesday. Regarding as one of the top position prospects in the organization, Spence is likely to open the 2026 season at Double-A Corpus Christi or Triple-A Sugar Land.

