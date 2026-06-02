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Luinder Avila News: Earns first win of season Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Avila (1-2) earned the win Monday against the Reds after tossing five innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out five.

Avila entered the rotation after Cole Ragans (elbow) suffered a setback in his recovery process that will force him to remain on the 15-day injured list, but the 24-year-old right-hander was up to the task Monday and earned the win despite his command issues. In fact, the lone run he allowed came on a solo homer from JJ Bleday in the bottom of the first inning. It remains to be seen whether Avila will make another start, but if he stays in the rotation, he'd be lined up to go against the Twins on the road over the weekend. Avila has made two starts and 11 appearances this season, posting a 4.44 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 26.1 innings.

Luinder Avila
Kansas City Royals
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