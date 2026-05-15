Luinder Avila News: Fires two scoreless innings

Avila allowed no hits and two walks while striking out two over two scoreless innings in Thursday's 6-2 loss against the White Sox.

After a four-inning start from Kris Bubic, Avila covered a pair of scoreless frames in relief. After surrendering runs in four of his first five big-league appearances this season, the right-hander has now strung together three consecutive scoreless outings. Overall, Avila owns a 5.28 ERA and 1.83 WHIP with an elevated 5.3 BB/9 across 15.1 innings.