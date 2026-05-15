Luinder Avila headshot

Luinder Avila News: Fires two scoreless innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Avila allowed no hits and two walks while striking out two over two scoreless innings in Thursday's 6-2 loss against the White Sox.

After a four-inning start from Kris Bubic, Avila covered a pair of scoreless frames in relief. After surrendering runs in four of his first five big-league appearances this season, the right-hander has now strung together three consecutive scoreless outings. Overall, Avila owns a 5.28 ERA and 1.83 WHIP with an elevated 5.3 BB/9 across 15.1 innings.

Luinder Avila
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luinder Avila See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luinder Avila See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Chris Bennett
42 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
363 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
April 27, 2025