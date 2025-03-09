Luinder Avila News: Heads to minor-league camp
The Royals optioned Avila to minor-league camp Sunday.
Avila made three appearances out of the bullpen during spring training, tossing six innings of one-run ball while allowing five hits and two walks and striking out seven batters. The 23-year-old ended the 2024 campaign with Triple-A Omaha and will likely return to the International League to begin the 2025 season.
