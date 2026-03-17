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Luinder Avila News: Key relief effort in WBC win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Avila allowed two hits and a hit-by-pitch across 2.1 scoreless innings Monday in Team Venezuela's 4-2 win over Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic. He struck out one.

Avila provided valuable length in what amounted to an all-hands-on-deck bullpen game, entering in the fourth inning and recording seven crucial outs without allowing a run to keep Italy at two and help fuel Venezuela's comeback victory to reach the World Baseball Classic championship game. Across two WBC appearances, the young right-hander has allowed an unearned run on three hits, three walks and two hit-by-pitches while tallying three strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Coming off a 1.29 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 14 relief innings with the Royals last season, Avila is a candidate to make the Opening Day roster out of the bullpen, though he could also be stretched out as a starter at Triple-A Omaha.

Luinder Avila
Kansas City Royals
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