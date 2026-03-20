Luinder Avila News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Royals optioned Avila to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Avila entered spring training as a candidate to make the Royals' Opening Day bullpen after giving up just two earned runs in 14 innings toward the end of last season. He continued to find success on the mound in the Cactus League, allowing one run in four frames, but he will officially head back to Triple-A to open the new campaign. The Royals may wait until the 24-year-old righty is stretched out as a starter before giving him another trial in the majors.