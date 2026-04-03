Luinder Avila News: Rained out Friday
Avila will not make his scheduled start Friday against the Brewers, as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Friday's game will be made up right away Saturday as part of a split doubleheader. Avila was set for a spot start with Michael Wacha under the weather, and Avila will still get his opportunity in Saturday's matinee, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com.
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