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Luinder Avila News: Rained out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 8:05pm

Avila will not make his scheduled start Friday against the Brewers, as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Friday's game will be made up right away Saturday as part of a split doubleheader. Avila was set for a spot start with Michael Wacha under the weather, and Avila will still get his opportunity in Saturday's matinee, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

Luinder Avila
Kansas City Royals
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