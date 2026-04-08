Luinder Avila News: Shifting to bullpen role

Avila is available to pitch out of the Royals' bullpen beginning Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Avila struggled in a spot start Saturday versus the Brewers, yielding five runs on eight hits and three walks in three innings. There's no longer a need for him in the rotation, but with Royals' bullpen a bit short-handed, Avila will help out in relief for now rather than rejoin the rotation at Triple-A Omaha.