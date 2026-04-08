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Luinder Avila News: Shifting to bullpen role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Avila is available to pitch out of the Royals' bullpen beginning Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Avila struggled in a spot start Saturday versus the Brewers, yielding five runs on eight hits and three walks in three innings. There's no longer a need for him in the rotation, but with Royals' bullpen a bit short-handed, Avila will help out in relief for now rather than rejoin the rotation at Triple-A Omaha.

Luinder Avila
Kansas City Royals
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