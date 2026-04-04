Luinder Avila headshot

Luinder Avila News: Struggles in first big-league start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Avila (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Brewers, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks in three innings. He struck out four.

Making his first career major-league start, Avila was tagged for four extra-base hits Saturday. The right-hander lacked control on top of his poor pitch location, tossing only 40 of his 73 pitches for strikes. Michael Wacha needed his turn in the Kansas City rotation skipped this weekend to deal with an illness, so the expectation is that Avila was just making a spot start against Milwaukee and may head back to the minor leagues shortly.

Luinder Avila
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luinder Avila See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luinder Avila See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Chris Bennett
2 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
323 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
343 days ago