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Luinder Avila News: Tosses three scoreless innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Avila allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three across three scoreless innings Tuesday against Boston.

Avila entered after opener Bailey Falter allowed two runs over the first two innings and provided Kansas City with valuable length out of the bullpen. The right-hander limited Boston to just one hit across his three innings while continuing a strong recent stretch. Avila has now put together four consecutive scoreless appearances, improving his season line to a 4.42 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB across 18.1 innings in his second season with Kansas City.

Luinder Avila
Kansas City Royals
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