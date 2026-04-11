Luis Arraez Injury: Diagnosed with wrist contusion

Arraez is dealing with a right wrist contusion, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Arraez was kicked in the right hand by Dylan Beavers while preparing to make a throw to first base in the fourth inning against Baltimore in Saturday. He initially stayed in the game after being looked at by a trainer and even singled in the following frame, but Christian Koss replaced him on defense at second base in the fifth frame. Arraez doesn't appear to be dealing with a serious injury, but it remains to be seen if he'll be in the lineup for the series finale Sunday.