Luis Arraez Injury: Not starting due to bruised wrist

Arraez (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With a team off day coming Monday, the Giants will give Arraez at least two days to recover from the right wrist contusion that forced him out of Saturday's 6-2 loss. Christian Koss will pick up a start at second base Sunday in Arraez's stead, but manager Tony Vitello said that he's targeting Tuesday's game in Cincinnati for Arraez's return to the lineup, per Slusser.