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Luis Arraez Injury: Not starting due to bruised wrist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 8:52am

Arraez (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With a team off day coming Monday, the Giants will give Arraez at least two days to recover from the right wrist contusion that forced him out of Saturday's 6-2 loss. Christian Koss will pick up a start at second base Sunday in Arraez's stead, but manager Tony Vitello said that he's targeting Tuesday's game in Cincinnati for Arraez's return to the lineup, per Slusser.

Luis Arraez
San Francisco Giants
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