Luis Arraez headshot

Luis Arraez Injury: Out again due to sore hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 11:04am

Arraez remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres due to a sore thumb, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Per delos Santos, Giants manager Tony Vitello said Tuesday that Arraez's thumb issue initially flared up on the team's previous road trip before rearing its head again during a swing in Monday's 3-2 win in the series opener. The Giants had been hopeful that Arraez would be back in the lineup Wednesday, but he'll instead be given another day off while the team turns to Casey Schmitt at the keystone. Arraez can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Friday's series opener versus the Pirates.

Luis Arraez
San Francisco Giants
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