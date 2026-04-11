Luis Arraez headshot

Luis Arraez Injury: Pulled after kick to hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Arraez was removed in the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday versus Baltimore due to an apparent right hand injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Arraez was involved in a play in the bottom of the fourth frame during which he was kicked in the right hand by Dylan Beavers, who was running to second base on a groundout. Arraez was looked at by a trainer and temporarily remained in the contest, and he singled to right field during his plate appearance in the top of the fifth. However, Christian Koss entered the contest as Arraez's defensive replacement at second base in the bottom of the fifth. The Giants will likely provide an update on Arraez soon.

Luis Arraez
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Arraez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Arraez See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
4 days ago
How OBP Fantasy Baseball Leagues Change Player Values
MLB
How OBP Fantasy Baseball Leagues Change Player Values
Author Image
Mark Strotman
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for March 25: Opening Day Same-Game Parlays and Props
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for March 25: Opening Day Same-Game Parlays and Props
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
17 days ago