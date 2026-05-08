Luis Arraez headshot

Luis Arraez News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Arraez (thumb) will start at second base and bat second during Friday's game against Pittsburgh, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Arraez missed the Giants' last two games due to a sore thumb, but he seems to be feeling well enough to play Friday. The 29-year-old infielder was beginning to heat up before getting injured, slashing .341/.341/.488 with five RBI, three runs and a steal over his last 10 games.

Luis Arraez
San Francisco Giants
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