Luis Arraez headshot

Luis Arraez News: Collects three hits Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Arraez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored during the Giants' 5-1 loss to the Rays on Saturday.

Arraez was responsible for three of the Giants' seven hits Saturday, and he was brought home in the sixth inning on an RBI double from Rafael Devers. Arraez is up to 12 multi-hit games on the season and has logged three hits in four of those outings. He ranks in the top-10 in the National League this season in batting average (.317) and hits (40) across 136 plate appearances.

Luis Arraez
San Francisco Giants
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