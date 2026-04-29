Luis Arraez headshot

Luis Arraez News: Doubles in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Arraez went 1-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 7-0 loss to the Phillies.

Arraez lined a double to left field in the fourth inning, accounting for one of San Francisco's two hits on the night. The 29-year-old infielder has recorded a hit in eight of his last 10 games, batting .317 with four runs scored, two RBI, two stolen bases and zero strikeouts in 43 plate appearances over that stretch. Overall, he's slashing .315/.345/.380 with 11 runs scored, eight RBI, four stolen bases and a 3.4 percent strikeout rate across 118 plate appearances this season.

Luis Arraez
San Francisco Giants
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