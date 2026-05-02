Luis Arraez headshot

Luis Arraez News: Doubles in loss Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Arraez went 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Rays.

Arraez accounted for the Giants' lone extra-base hit with a double in the fourth inning, though he was thrown out attempting to stretch it into a triple. The 29-year-old infielder has recorded at least one hit in eight of the last 10 games, batting .300 with five RBI, three doubles, two stolen bases and a run scored in 42 plate appearances during that span. He's slashing .303/.331/.369 with 11 RBI, 11 runs scored and four stolen bases across 132 plate appearances on the campaign.

Luis Arraez
San Francisco Giants
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