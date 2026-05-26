Luis Arraez News: Getting rare day off Tuesday
Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.
Arraez is taking a seat for the first time since May 6, which is when he sat due to a sore thumb. Since then, the infielder has a slash line of .324/.397/.485 across 17 games in that span. While the left-handed bat takes a seat Tuesday, Casey Schmitt has the start at second while Bryce Eldridge serves as the designated hitter.
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