Luis Arraez News: Getting rare day off Tuesday

Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Arraez is taking a seat for the first time since May 6, which is when he sat due to a sore thumb. Since then, the infielder has a slash line of .324/.397/.485 across 17 games in that span. While the left-handed bat takes a seat Tuesday, Casey Schmitt has the start at second while Bryce Eldridge serves as the designated hitter.