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Luis Arraez News: Getting rare day off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Arraez is taking a seat for the first time since May 6, which is when he sat due to a sore thumb. Since then, the infielder has a slash line of .324/.397/.485 across 17 games in that span. While the left-handed bat takes a seat Tuesday, Casey Schmitt has the start at second while Bryce Eldridge serves as the designated hitter.

Luis Arraez
San Francisco Giants
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