Luis Arraez News: Goes deep in victory

Arraez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs against the Cubs in a 10-4 win Monday.

Arraez hit the second of back-to-back homers with Fernando Tatis in the eighth inning as the Padres pulled away for their 11th straight home victory. The veteran infielder has all but wiped out memories of his slow start to the season -- after going 0-for-13 over his first four games, Arraez has since boosted his average up to .282. That mark is likely to come up even further given that Arraez has never batted less than .294 over a full season, and with two homers so far, he's already halfway to the four long balls he hit across 150 regular-season games last year.