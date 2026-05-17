Luis Arraez headshot

Luis Arraez News: Goes yard in three-hit effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Arraez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 10-1 victory over the Athletics.

Arraez stayed hot in the Giants' victory, tallying three hits highlighted by a solo homer to open the scoring in the third inning. It has been a strong May for the second baseman, who is slashing .375/.444/.589 with two homers, six doubles, five RBI and 10 runs across 14 contests this month. With Sunday's performance, Arraez's season OPS climbed to .807 through 44 games.

Luis Arraez
San Francisco Giants
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