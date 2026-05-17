Luis Arraez News: Goes yard in three-hit effort
Arraez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 10-1 victory over the Athletics.
Arraez stayed hot in the Giants' victory, tallying three hits highlighted by a solo homer to open the scoring in the third inning. It has been a strong May for the second baseman, who is slashing .375/.444/.589 with two homers, six doubles, five RBI and 10 runs across 14 contests this month. With Sunday's performance, Arraez's season OPS climbed to .807 through 44 games.
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