Luis Arraez News: Good to go Tuesday
Arraez (wrist) is starting at second base and batting second Tuesday against the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Arraez was held out of the lineup Sunday after leaving Saturday's contest with a wrist contusion, but he's ready to rejoin the lineup after Monday's team off day. The 29-year-old has a .304/.339/.393 slash line with a double, two triples, two steals, six RBI and six runs through 15 games this season.
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