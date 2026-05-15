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Luis Arraez News: Homers in four-hit effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Arraez went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics.

Arraez has three multi-hit efforts over his last five games. He also picked up a pair of extra-base hits, doing so for the first time since he had a pair of doubles May 4 versus the Padres. The light-hitting infielder's homer was his first of the year to go with 15 RBI, 17 runs scored, eight doubles, two triples and four stolen bases over 42 contests. He's batting .317 with a .759 OPS and continues avoid whiffing, having struck out just 3.8 percent of the time this year.

Luis Arraez
San Francisco Giants
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