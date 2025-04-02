Luis Arraez News: Homers, swipes bag in win
Arraez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Guardians.
After an uncharacteristic 0-for-16 start from the three-time batting champion, Arraez has begun to look like his regular self with hits in three consecutive games. Wednesday's contest also saw the 27-year-old belt his first home run of the season, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect many more long balls from him after he finished 2024 with just four homers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now