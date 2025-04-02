Fantasy Baseball
Luis Arraez headshot

Luis Arraez News: Homers, swipes bag in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Arraez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Guardians.

After an uncharacteristic 0-for-16 start from the three-time batting champion, Arraez has begun to look like his regular self with hits in three consecutive games. Wednesday's contest also saw the 27-year-old belt his first home run of the season, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect many more long balls from him after he finished 2024 with just four homers.

