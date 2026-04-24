Luis Arraez News: Logs stolen base in loss

Arraez went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Dodgers.

Arraez drew a walk in the first inning and subsequently stole second. The 29-year-old infielder reached base on a leadoff single in the fourth as well, accounting for San Francisco's lone hit. He's now slashing .304/.340/.359 with 11 runs scored, six RBI and three stolen bases across 101 plate appearances in 24 outings.