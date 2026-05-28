Luis Arraez News: Logs three hits in loss
Arraez went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Arraez singled in the first inning before stealing second, delivered a two-run single in the third and added another base hit in the eighth. The 29-year-old infielder logged his first stolen base since April 24 and notched his third multi-hit performance over the last six games, batting .381 with five runs scored and three RBI in 24 plate appearances during that span. He's now slashing .325/.366/.432 with 26 runs scored, 20 RBI, five stolen bases and two long balls across 228 plate appearances this season.
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