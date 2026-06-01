Luis Arraez headshot

Luis Arraez News: Logs three RBI in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Arraez went 1-for-4 with three RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 19-6 win over the Rockies.

Arraez hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, was intentionally walked in the fifth before coming around to score and added an RBI single in the seventh. The 29-year-old infielder had a productive month, slashing .340/.395/.490 with 18 runs scored, 12 RBI, two long balls and a stolen base across 116 plate appearances in May. Overall, he's slashing .321/.363/.422 with 29 runs scored, 23 RBI, five stolen bases and two home runs in 244 plate appearances on the campaign.

Luis Arraez
San Francisco Giants
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