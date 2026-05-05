Luis Arraez News: Logs two doubles in win
Arraez went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored in Monday's 3-2 win over the Padres.
Arraez doubled in the first inning before coming around to score and added another two-bagger in the sixth before scoring San Francisco's final run. Monday's performance marked the first time this season he's recorded multiple extra-base hits in a game, and he now has seven doubles and two triples on the campaign. The 29-year-old infielder is slashing .316/.340/.398 with 14 runs scored, 11 RBI and four stolen bases across 144 plate appearances this season.
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