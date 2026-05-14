Luis Arraez headshot

Luis Arraez News: Multi-hit effort in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Arraez went 2-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Dodgers.

While most of the Giants struggled against Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers, Arraez reached base three times while hitting two singles in the shutout loss. The 29-year-old infielder has safely reached base in each of his last seven outings, batting .321 with four runs scored, three RBI, two doubles and a 4:1 BB:K in 33 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .310/.347/.380 with 16 runs scored, 14 RBI, four stolen bases and a 4.0 percent strikeout rate across 173 plate appearances this season.

Luis Arraez
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Arraez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Arraez See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
25 days ago