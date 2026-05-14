Luis Arraez News: Multi-hit effort in defeat
Arraez went 2-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Dodgers.
While most of the Giants struggled against Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers, Arraez reached base three times while hitting two singles in the shutout loss. The 29-year-old infielder has safely reached base in each of his last seven outings, batting .321 with four runs scored, three RBI, two doubles and a 4:1 BB:K in 33 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .310/.347/.380 with 16 runs scored, 14 RBI, four stolen bases and a 4.0 percent strikeout rate across 173 plate appearances this season.
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