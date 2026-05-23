Luis Arraez News: Multi-hit effort in defeat

Arraez went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's 9-4 loss to the White Sox.

Arraez hit an RBI single in the fifth inning and added another base hit in the seventh. The 29-year-old has tallied at least one hit in six of his last seven games, batting .429 with five runs scored, four RBI and two homers in 32 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .321/.359/.421 with 21 runs scored, 18 RBI, four stolen bases and two long balls across 209 plate appearances this season.