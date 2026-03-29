Luis Arraez News: Multi-hit effort in defeat
Arraez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees.
Arraez hit third Saturday after being deployed in the leadoff spot during San Francisco's first two games. The 28-year-old infielder singled in the first inning, advanced to second and then stole third. He also singled in the eighth for his first multi-hit effort of the season. Through three games, Arraez is 3-for-11 with a walk, a strikeout and a stolen base.
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