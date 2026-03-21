Luis Arraez headshot

Luis Arraez News: Returns from WBC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Arraez went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's 5-2 split-squad win over the Royals.

Arraez returned to Cactus League play after helping Team Venezuela win its first World Baseball Classic title. During the tournament, the 28-year-old slashed .308/.367/.692 with 10 RBI, six runs scored and two home runs across 30 plate appearances in seven games. The veteran infielder signed a one-year, $12 million pact with San Francisco in January and is expected to serve as the team's everyday second baseman. Over 154 games with San Diego in 2025, he slashed .292/.327/.392 with 66 runs scored, 61 RBI, 11 stolen bases and eight long balls in 675 plate appearances.

Luis Arraez
San Francisco Giants
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