Luis Arraez News: Singles in Opening Day loss
Arraez went 1-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Yankees.
Arraez drew a leadoff walk in the first inning and singled to right field in the eighth, extending his regular-season hitting streak to 16 games dating back to Sept. 10 of last season. The 28-year-old infielder was one of just three Giants to record a hit in the Opening Day rout. He's expected to operate as San Francisco's everyday second baseman after splitting time between first base, second base and DH with the Padres in 2025, when he slashed .292/.327/.392 with 66 runs scored, 61 RBI, 11 stolen bases and eight long balls across 675 plate appearances in 154 regular-season games.
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