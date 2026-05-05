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Luis Arraez News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Arraez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Arraez went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs in Monday's series opener but will hit the bench Tuesday after a run of 19 consecutive starts. Casey Schmitt is shifting to second base to open up a spot at designated hitter for top prospect Bryce Eldridge, who made his season debut Monday.

Luis Arraez
San Francisco Giants
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