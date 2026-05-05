Luis Arraez News: Taking seat Tuesday

Arraez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Arraez went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs in Monday's series opener but will hit the bench Tuesday after a run of 19 consecutive starts. Casey Schmitt is shifting to second base to open up a spot at designated hitter for top prospect Bryce Eldridge, who made his season debut Monday.