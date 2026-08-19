Luis Arraez headshot

Luis Arraez News: Three hits in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Arraez went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Marlins.

All three hits were singles, which is par for the course for Arraez, but the three-time MLB batting champ continues to get comfortable with his new team. The 29-year-old infielder has hit safely in six straight games, going 10-for-26 (.385) with two doubles, three runs and four RBI.

Luis Arraez
Philadelphia Phillies
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