Luis Arraez News: Three hits in Tuesday's win

Arraez went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Marlins.

All three hits were singles, which is par for the course for Arraez, but the three-time MLB batting champ continues to get comfortable with his new team. The 29-year-old infielder has hit safely in six straight games, going 10-for-26 (.385) with two doubles, three runs and four RBI.