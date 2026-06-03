Luis Arraez News: Two XBH in loss to Milwaukee
Arraez went 2-for-5 with a double, one triple and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Brewers.
Arraez smacked a two-out triple in the top of the first inning but was stranded after Matt Chapman fouled out. Arraez's average has been above .300 since April 8, and he's now slashing .323/.365/.434 with 11 doubles, four triples, two homers, 23 RBI, 30 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 15:10 BB:K across 253 plate appearances this season.
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